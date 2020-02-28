Step inside Anupam Kher’s New York home with Abhishek Bachchan. Watch video

bollywood

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is in New York currently and met Anupam Kher for dinner. After the dinner, the two actors walked to Anupam’s residence in the city and the veteran actor has said he was very happy to see Abhishek. With his new video, Anupam also gives fans a peak into his house.

The video had Anupam thanking Abhishek for visiting his house. “So happy to see you my love,” Anupam is heard saying as Abhishek replies, “Thank you, AK. I am glad to be here. It’s a beautiful house and I am so happy to get to see the view live, as opposed to your Instagram Stories.”

Abhishek is seen seated on a chair by a window that oversees the skyline of the city. Sharing the pictures and video, Anupam wrote on Instagram, “It was so, so wonderful to see my favourite person/baccha @bachchan in New York. He brought so much of love, warmth and positivity with him. After dinner he insisted to walk back with me to my place. His visit warmed my home and heart.”

Anupam is quite active on Instagram and his posts often give a glimpse of his lavish house in New York.

Abhishek is currently working on his next project - Bob Biswas, being produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The first shooting schedule of the film was wrapped up recently. It revolves around the character of Bob Biswas - the cold-blooded contract killer who featured in Vidya Balan-starrer Kahaani. The character was essayed by Saswata Chatterjee in the film directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

The spin-off also features Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role and is directed by debutant director Diya Ghosh and written by Sujoy Ghosh. Abhishek also has another project - The Big Bull - lined up next. He will essay the titular role, reportedly based on Indian stockbroker Harshad Mehta in the film that will narrate real-life events of the Indian financial crash between 1990 and 2000.

Last seen in the titular role in The Accidental Prime Minister, Anupam is currently essaying the role of Dr. Vijay Kapoor in medical drama New Amsterdam on NBC.

