Aamir Khan to move back to his Pali Hill home after 6 years, wife Kiran Rao refurbishes it with nature as the theme

Actor Aamir Khan will move back to his Pali Hill home, Marina Apartments after staying in his Carter Road home for six years. According to a report in Mid Day, Aamir had rented two floors of Freeda One on Carter Road but he was always keen on getting back to his old complex, Marina Apartments in Pali Hill area.

Actor Aamir Khan helps the villagers construct watershed projects during the 4th edition of the Satyamev Jayate Water Cup-2019 at Koregaon village in Satara on May 1, 2019. ( PTI )

His lease at Freeda One is expiring soon, and he has decided to not renew it. The idea of relocating to Marina Apartments had been on his mind for quite some time. That’s why he had got the place spruced up. With the renovation now complete, his old home is ready to welcome him back. The report adds that his wife, Kiran Rao, has been overseeing the refurbishing of the place and has taken special care to ensure that their Bandra pad is themed around nature.

Aamir and Kiran for much of May were on a tour of the interiors of Maharashtra as part of their work for his non-profitable organisation, Paani Foundation, which works in the drought affected areas of the state. On Maharashtra Day (May 1), Aamir took part in doing voluntary labour in Koregaon Taluka of Satara district, along with his wife Kiran.

They were accompanied by Jalamitras (friends of water) who came forward to help Aamir and his foundation. Aamir shared pictures of himself on Instagram, digging the ground as part of ‘shramdaan’. He got support from villagers who joined him in the activity.

On the work front, Aamir will begin work on his film Lal Singh Chadda around the end of the year. It is an official remake of Hollywood’s Forrest Gump.

(With IANS inputs)

First Published: May 30, 2019 13:36 IST