I won’t trust Ranbir Kapoor with a secret, says Katrina Kaif, believes Varun Dhawan won’t make a good chat show host

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif has said Varun Dhawan, who once ran a ‘I Hate Katrina Kaif’ club along with Arjun Kapoor, would make for a really bad chat show host. Katrina is the latest celeb to feature on Neha’s chat show.

Wen asked who would make a bad chat show host between Arjun Kapoor and Varun, Mumbai Mirror report quoted Katrina as saying, “Bad chat show host? Varun Dhawan, because I don’t think he will let you talk.” When Neha asked Katrina to name a co-star who she cannot trust with a major secret, she did not hesitate at all before naming Ranbir Kapoor.

When Neha Asked Anaita Shroff Adajania, who appeared on the show with Katrina, who would make a bad jodi with Katrina - Ranveer Singh or Tiger Shroff, the actor chipped in, “Oh, I think they will both actually look really good. I feel Tiger and I should do an action film, and with Ranveer it should be something irreverent, crazy and wacky.”

Earlier, when Katrina appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show, Kofffee with Karan season 5, she claimed Varun and Arjun started the ‘I Hate Katrina’ club when they were working on Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya. “For some reason, Arjun and Varun started an ‘I Hate Katrina’ club. I am not joking. I was just walking, minding my own business. I know why Varun started the club. I don’t know why Arjun joined it,” Katrina had said.

She thought they founded the club out of spite for her as she didn’t give them any attention but Varun, who appeared alongside Katrina on the show, revealed that actor Salman Khan, Katrina’s ex, would always take the boys on treks or swimming but he had attention only for Katrina once she joined the shoot. Katrina then realised the boys were eyeing for Salman’s attention and not hers.

Later, Arjun and Varun gifted a Dalmatian trophy to Katrina and posted the picture on Instagram, announcing they replace their hate club with a ‘I Love Katrina’ club.

Katrina also revealed Aditya Roy Kapur could not match her dancing skills when she shot with him for Fitoor. “I love him, he is fantastic, but I feel Adi (Aditya Roy Kapur) struggled a little bit… or a lot… in the song. It was a difficult song and he wouldn’t listen to me. If you are trying to pick me up, lift me up, swing me around and do some jumps too, then I am going to be able to give you some help. But if you don’t want to listen on how to carry me, then what can be done.”

Currently awaiting the release of Salman Khan-starrer Bharat, Katrina will soon be working on Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi where she features opposite Akshay Kumar.

First Published: May 30, 2019 10:46 IST