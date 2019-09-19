Aamir Khan to shoot Lal Singh Chaddha at 100 locations in India, a record for Hindi films: report

bollywood

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 13:55 IST

Actor Aamir Khan will reportedly shoot across 100 different locations in India for his upcoming film, Lal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the 1994 Tom Hanks-starrer, Forrest Gump. The actor is also said to be in the process of losing 20 kgs for the role.

DNA quoted a source as saying, “The script demands Aamir to showcase the journey of his life and that will need him to be in different locations each time. The actor does not believe in studio set-ups, and has asked his team to scout 100 locations across the country where they can shoot. Apart from Delhi, Gujarat, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, there will also be several states where Aamir will shoot for the first time. This way, he will also explore the country.”

Forrest Gump, directed by Robert Zemeckis, told the story of a simple-minded man who inadvertently influences important cultural and political events through his journey across America.

The source continued, “Hundred locations for any Hindi film is happening for the first time, and Aamir wants to show it in the best way possible. The process has already started and for the next one-and-a-half months, he will be engaged in finalising locations. He will start shooting for it from November 1.”

Aamir is coming off one of the biggest flops of his career, the big budget action adventure, Thugs of Hindostan. He was also said to be mulling over a possible Osho biopic. Alia Bhatt was rumoured to have been roped in to star as spiritual leader’s controversial aide, Maa Anand Sheela. He recently confirmed that he has re-attached himself to the Gulshan Kumar biopic, after previously announcing his exit following allegations of sexual harassment made against the film’s director, Subhash Kapoor. Lal Singh Chaddha will be directed by Advait Chandan, with whom Aamir worked on Secret Superstar.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 13:52 IST