Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan keeps it in the family, hires brother Junaid to star in her play

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 15:25 IST

Actor Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, who is making her debut as a theatre director, has hired her brother, Junaid, to play the lead role. Ira is directing an adaptation of Euripedes’ Medea.

The official Instagram account of the play made the cast announcement on Tuesday, although the exact roles weren’t mentioned. Previously, Ira had revealed that Hazel Keech would play the title character in the play.

Besides Junaid and Hazel, the play will also feature actors Varun Patel, Sabreen Baker, Nolan Lewis and Divyesh Vijayakar, among others. The play is being produced by actor Sarika, who said in an interview, “The thing I liked the most is that something so ancient is being directed by someone so young. Looking at it through the eyes of the new generation is nice, and Ira is looking at it in an interesting way, from whatever I have seen so far.”

Hazel, whose casting was announced by Ira through an Instagram post, wrote about working with Ira, “I’m impressed more and more each passing day with her clarity and conviction of what she wants and is trying to achieve and by her confidence and self esteem she has at such a young age.”

Aamir had previously said that he is looking to launch Junaid, but only on the condition that he pass his screen test. He said in an interview, “We are looking for Junaid. I’ve seen his work and I’m quite happy with it. When we will get the right kind of story... I believe in screen tests so he has to pass the test. If he does a good test, he’ll be in the film. If not, he won’t be.”

