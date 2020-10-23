e-paper
Abhishek Banerjee: OTT gave me limelight, films gave me the trust of film makers

The actor, who has worked well in comic and dramatic roles, is thankful that OTT gave him a chance to explore and experiment.

bollywood Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 15:39 IST
Kavita Awaasthi
Mumbai
Abhishek Banerjee feels there is tough competition in films.
“With Stree (2018) people saw me in comic roles and then with Paatal Lok, they loved me in dramatic ones. I find comedy difficult to perform than action or drama,” says actor Abhishek Banerjee, who was last seen in the web show Pariwar.

“Comedy mein performance pressure hota hai as you can’t tell yourself that you are funny, you have to be. But in drama, the scenes have power which help you pull them off. I am glad that I have been able to deliver in both genres,” he says, excited that he will be seen in comic roles in the upcoming films, Helmet and Aankh Micholi.

Banerjee admits that during the lockdown, he did wonder if the world would be back the way it was once things function normally. “I didn’t worry about work as I knew I would be able to make ends meet. Last year, I worked a lot as I wanted to explore myself. I did Pariwar as I knew no one would offer me a romantic role. I am working on doing different roles and hereon I want to attempt complex characters,” he says.

 

Having made a name for himself in films and recently on OTT, Banerjee has sure come a long way in the last few years. “OTT gave me limelight, but films gave me the trust of filmmakers. It feels that my career is on the right path. I am thankful that OTT gave me a chance to explore and experiment. OTT has given hope to many actors. Being a casting director gave me the chance to understand roles and characters better. My parallel career has supported the other. I have been in Mumbai since 10 years and have been casting for five. I felt some fatigue and didn’t know if I would get a chance to act ever. There was a time when I thought I should stop thinking about acting and just focusing on casting. Thankfully, things changed for me,” he signs off.

