Thursday, Aug 15, 2019

Actor Vidya Sinha dies at 71 of heart and lung disorders

Film and television actor Vidya Sinha has died of lung and heart disorders. She was 71 years old.

Aug 15, 2019 15:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vidya Sinha was known for her work in films like Pati Patni Aur Woh and Choti Si Baat.
         

Veteran actor Vidya Sinha has died at 71. She had been suffering from lung and heart disorders, and was admitted to Criticare Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai on July 10. She was put on life support after she’d complained of breathing problems.

 

Vidya was rushed to hospital on Thursday and sources at the hospital said she had been diagnosed with lung and heart disorders. Her condition was said to be stable and she was kept under observation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). She was kept on PAP (Positive airway Pressure) ventilator, according to a report on Spotboye.

“Her prolonged medical issues had aggravated, leading to breathlessness and she even developed heart and lung disorders, leading to more breathlessness. All that has been taken care of,” a hospital official had told Hindustan Times last week. “She will have to stay here till complete recovery.”

Also read: Mission Mangal movie review: Vidya Balan and Akshay Kumar carry off an oversimplified film

 

Vidya Sinha is best remembered for her roles in Basu Chatterjee’s romances such as Rajnigandha (1974) and Chhoti Si Baat (1976), and BR Chopra’s Pati, Patni Aur Woh (1978). Her last notable role was in Salman Khan’s 2011 Eid release, Bodyguard. In recent times, she has been busy with television assignments. She was seen in shows such as Ekta Kapoor’s Kaavyanjali, besides Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala.

Vidya’s first marriage was with Venkateshwaran Iyer in 1968. They adopted a daughter, Jahnvi. After Iyer’s demise, she married an Australia-based doctor named Netaji Bhimrao Salunkhe, whom she met at an online chat room in 2001 but divorced in 2009. She had filed a complaint of domestic violence in January 2009. A court order subsequently directed Salunkhe to pay Rs 10,000 per month as maintenance pay.

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 15:09 IST

