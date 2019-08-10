Veteran actor Vidya Sinha suffering from lung and heart disorders, on ventilator in Mumbai hospital

bollywood

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 12:12 IST

Bollywood actor Vidya Sinha was admitted to Criticare Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai on Thursday after she complained of breathlessness. She is now stable, hospital officials have confirmed. However, the doctors are yet to decide on her discharge date.

Vidya is best known for her performances alongside Amol Palekar in Rajnigandha and Chhoti Si Baat. She was most recently seen on Kulfi Kukar Bajewala.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a hospital official informed Hindustan Times that Vidya is “much better” and she is well on her way to recovery. “Her prolonged medical issues had aggravated, leading to breathlessness and she even developed heart and lung disorders, leading to more breathlessness. All that has been taken care of,” the official added.

Watch Vidya Sinha in the title song from Rajnigandha

Also read: Jabariya Jodi box office collection day 1: Sidharth Malhotra-Parineeti Chopra film opens at estimated Rs 3 crore

The official further said that the actor may not be discharged from the hospital anytime soon. “The doctors are yet to decide (about her discharge from the hospital). She will have to stay here for a few days for complete recovery.”

As per reports, Vidya was on ventilator, in the ICU. A SpotBoye report claimed she was advised to undergo angiography but her relatives are not too keen.

Talking about how filmmaking has changed over the years, she had earlier said, “In our times we too had romantic scenes but they were dealt with a lot of sensitivity, but some of today’s films are so bold that they can’t be seen with our family and kids.”

Vidya returned to the limelight with Balaji Production’s soap Kaavyanjali on TV in 2006. Talking about her long break, she had then said, “I did not want my daughter Jhanvi to be brought up by servants and I did not hire any servants. I brought her up single-handedly as I did not want to miss out on her upbringing.”

Vidya has had a tough life. She married her neighbour in 1968 and adopted a daughter but her husband died in 1996. She later married Netaji Bhimrao Salunkhe but had a troublesome relationship with him. She filed a complaint of domestic violence against him in January 2009. They were divorced soon afterwards.

Interact with the author @swetakaushal

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 11:59 IST