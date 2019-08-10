e-paper
Jabariya Jodi box office collection day 1: Sidharth Malhotra-Parineeti Chopra film opens at estimated Rs 3 crore

Jabariya Jodi, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra, reportedly made a dismal opening of Rs 3 crore on Friday.

bollywood Updated: Aug 10, 2019 11:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra in a still from Jabariya Jodi.
Jabariya Jodi, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra, had a dismal opening at the box office. The film opened at around Rs 3 crore on Friday.

A BoxofficeIndia report claimed the film showed 8-10% occupancy, collecting an estimated Rs 2.5 crore for the first half of the opening day. At best, the collections could rise to Rs 3 crore by day end, it added. With a usual two-day weekend, the film will most likely fall flat at the box office.

Directed by Prashant Singh, Jabariya Jodi was widely panned by critics for a confused narrative and over-the-top drama. Jyoti Sharma Bawa wrote in her review for Hindustan Times, “Jabariya Jodi regurgitates the boy-meets-girl, boy is not sure that he should marry girl, boy realises at the absolute last moment that he needs to say ‘I do’ trope, which is all set in a kind of antiseptic Bihar that could only exist in Film City, Mumbai.”

 

Jabariya Jodi is based on the practice of abducting grooms, in a bid to avoid dowry, and forcing them into marriage — a practice that was rampant in Bihar. The film brings Sidharth and Parineeti together for the second after they were last seen in Hasee Toh Phasee. 

The film received a UA certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after it suggested a few changes in the original version. A few abusive words have been replaced with milder words while a few references were completely removed.

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 10:58 IST

