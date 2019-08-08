Jabariya Jodi: CBFC makes nine changes in Sidharth Malhotra-Parineeti Chopra film, removes reference to masturbation

bollywood

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 13:37 IST

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has made quite a few changes in the original version of Sidharth Malhotra-Parineeti Chopra-starrer Jabariya Jodi, giving it a U/A certificate. A few abusive words have been replaced with milder words.

Apart from muting these words “ma***” and “ma**”, the word “ha****” has been replaced by two different words at different places — it is changed to “baklol” once and “bawli” the second time. The word “chu******” has also been replaced with “bewakufi”. The reference to masturbation (that was also seen in the trailer of the film), has also been removed.

Here is a complete list of all the changes recommended by the CBFC:

1. Muted the word “Ma***”

2.Muted word “ma**”

3. Replaced the word “ha****” with “baklol” - . Replaced the word “ha***” with “bawli” at another instance

4.“Baaya Hath” Replaced with “Jajbato” ko araam de rahe hain.

5. Replaced the (above) scene with other shots.

6. Chu******” replaced with “Bevakufi”

7. Name of state replaced with “yahan par” in “nasbandi ke baad bhi londe paida hote hai”

8.Details of copy right holders - Karma Media And Entertainment LLP, Balaji Telefilms Ltd - in the beginning of the film.

9.Where ever it occurs, added anti-smoking static to all the smoking scenes.

Directed by Prashant Singh, Jabariya Jodi is a based on the practice of kidnapping grooms and forcing them into marriage to avoid dowry — a practice that was rampant in Bihar. The film brings Sidharth and Parineeti together for the second after they were last seen in Hasee Toh Phasee and is slated to hit theatres on August 9.

