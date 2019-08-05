Jabariya Jodi song Khwabfaroshi: Sidharth Malhotra kidnaps Parineeti Chopra for a forced wedding

bollywood

A new song from the Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra’s upcoming film, Jabariya Jodi is out and is an intense heartbreak number. Sidharth, who kidnaps grooms for forced marriages in Bihar, is seen forcefully taking Parineeti Chopra to marry her.

However, Parineeti refuses to play the victim and dares him to take her with him. Sporting green-kohl eyes and a leather jacket over denims and crop top, Parineeti looks heartbroken, just like Sidharth, who is in colourful casuals and is seen smoking a chillum. But what conspires between the two that leads to such drama remains to be known.

Penned by Siddharth-Garima, the song has been sung and composed by Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur.

Jabariya Jodi is based on the practice of abduction of grooms (Pakadwa Vivah) prevalent in Bihar at one time. The Pakadwa vivah is a practice in which the groom is kidnapped by the bride’s family and forced into marriage.

Talking about the practice, Parineeti said in an interview to IANS, “Although ‘pakadwa vivah’ is an anti-dowry practice, it is wrong. You cannot just kidnap someone and force them to get married. However, if there is no demand of dowry, there will be no ‘pakdwa vivah’. I request people to stop putting a price on girl’s life.”

She added, “Everyone knows that dowry is illegal and immoral but they practice it. What makes me angry is that people have renamed it ‘gift’ so that it sounds good. Dowry simply means that you are putting a price on the girl and buying her.”

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Shailesh Singh’s Karma Media Net, the film has been directed by Prashant Singh and is set to hit theatres on August 9.

