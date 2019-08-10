e-paper
Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit recreate Pehla Pehla Pyaar as Hum Aapke Hain Koun completes 25 years, watch

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit came together to recreate magic from their iconic film Hum Aapke Hain Koun which completed 25 years.

bollywood Updated: Aug 10, 2019 10:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit won hearts when the film released 25 years ago and they impressed one and all yet again as they recreated the magic on stage.
         

Bollywood actors Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, along with Mohnish Behl and Renuka Shahane, attended a special event in Mumbai on Friday evening. They were celebrating 25 years of their iconic film Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

While Madhuri and Salman recreated a few scenes from the Rajshri film that remains one of the most loved family films of the country, other cast members talked about the film. Madhuri and Salman also performed to their hit song Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai.

Also read: Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal got secretly engaged last year: report

Speaking about the film, Madhuri said, “It is rare that people remember a film for 25 years, people watch it even today. It was very lucky for me. I feel very proud. I remember when it came people said this is just a song cassette, but after a few days, there was such crowd outside Liberty cinema.”

She also talked about the style statement that she created with her dresses in the film. “Even today when I attend weddings, I see kids wearing the purple saree (Didi Tera Dewar) and the red-green dress from Joote Do Paise Lo.” 

The actors also attended a special screening of the film at Liberty Cinema in Mumbai.

 

 

As the movie completed 25 years, Madhuri Dixit recreated moments from the film and sharing a video, she wrote, “Recreating the moments of Hum Aapke Hain Koun on its 25th anniversary! This movie has given me memories that I can never forget. Nisha will always hold a special place in my heart #SoorajBarjatya @rajshrifilms #25YearsOfHAHK.”

 

 

 

 

Celebrating #25yearsofHAHK

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 09:35 IST

