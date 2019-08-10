Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit recreate Pehla Pehla Pyaar as Hum Aapke Hain Koun completes 25 years, watch

bollywood

Bollywood actors Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, along with Mohnish Behl and Renuka Shahane, attended a special event in Mumbai on Friday evening. They were celebrating 25 years of their iconic film Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

While Madhuri and Salman recreated a few scenes from the Rajshri film that remains one of the most loved family films of the country, other cast members talked about the film. Madhuri and Salman also performed to their hit song Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai.

Speaking about the film, Madhuri said, “It is rare that people remember a film for 25 years, people watch it even today. It was very lucky for me. I feel very proud. I remember when it came people said this is just a song cassette, but after a few days, there was such crowd outside Liberty cinema.”

She also talked about the style statement that she created with her dresses in the film. “Even today when I attend weddings, I see kids wearing the purple saree (Didi Tera Dewar) and the red-green dress from Joote Do Paise Lo.”

The actors also attended a special screening of the film at Liberty Cinema in Mumbai.

As the movie completed 25 years, Madhuri Dixit recreated moments from the film and sharing a video, she wrote, “Recreating the moments of Hum Aapke Hain Koun on its 25th anniversary! This movie has given me memories that I can never forget. Nisha will always hold a special place in my heart #SoorajBarjatya @rajshrifilms #25YearsOfHAHK.”

I still remember the fun we had while shooting this scene! As #HumAapkeHainKoun completes 25 years, take the #GulelChallenge with your friends & tag me 🥳



I would like to nominate @BeingSalmanKhan, @renukash, @AnilKapoor, @Varun_dvn & @sonakshisinha to take this challenge! 😁😬 pic.twitter.com/sVeM7ejFjW — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) August 5, 2019

