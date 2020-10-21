e-paper
Aditi Rao Hydari on resuming work: I miss the amazing chaos of a film set

Aditi Rao Hydari on resuming work: I miss the amazing chaos of a film set

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari recently shot for a schedule of a yet untitled film with John Abraham in Mumbai.

bollywood Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 12:48 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Juhi Chakraborty
Hindustan Times
Actor Aditi Rao Hydari was seen in web released Telugu film, V.
Shoots may have resumed, but the hustle and bustle on a normal film set has now been replaced by social distancing norms. Even then, going back on set was the best thing that Aditi Rao Hydari experienced in the past few months. The actor shares despite the looming fear of the virus, it was a smooth ride.

“I just went and shot a schedule with John (Abraham) in Mumbai for a film and it was a lovely. That experience left me feeling happy. In these very difficult times, here was a team that made us feel so safe and so loved, so kind. They made sure that John and I were so free and we were able to do the work that we had to do,” shares the actor about shooting for the yet untitled film, which is a story is a cross-border love story also starring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. 

Hydari says because of such a wonderful experience she has had, she’s now no longer sceptical about shooting during the pandemic.

“It was really nice and I felt so positive. I’m looking forward to get back on set more. I really miss all the amazing chaos and creative crazy people around a film set. These are times when I really realise that I’m lucky to be working in an industry, which is such a magical space, where work does not feel like work, nothing to complain about,” explains the 33-year-old.

The Bhoomi (2018) actor may have been away from a film set but her project made its way to the audiences even during the pandemic. Her Telugu film, V released on an OTT platform and Hydari says she is all game for the digital medium.

“The platform is very democratic. When a film is made for a theatre, there are a lot of considerations that one has to take into account. It’s kind of a whole different ball game. The pressure is very different. You can make any content you want without market and box office pressure,” she ends.

