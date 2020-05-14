e-paper
Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Kajol reveal their favourite films from the 90s. Here are all the gems

Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Kajol reveal their favourite films from the 90s. Here are all the gems

Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Ajayy Devgn and Kajol share their favourite films from the 90s.

bollywood Updated: May 14, 2020 17:21 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Abhishek Bachchan says Angeepath is his fav 90s film while Akshay Kumar names Sangharsh and Andaz Apna Apna.
Abhishek Bachchan says Angeepath is his fav 90s film while Akshay Kumar names Sangharsh and Andaz Apna Apna.
         

Actor couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol have started a new trend on Twitter as Bollywood actors weighed in on their favourite films from the 90s. Other than the duo, Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh also shared their favourite films from almost two decades ago.

While most actors chose their own films, Abhishek chose his father’s Agneepath. It all started with the latest trend on Twitter, “90s love”.

Thanking Ajay for nominating him, Akshay tweeted, “Thank you @ajaydevgn..so my favourite films from the 90s would have to be Sangharsh and Andaz Apna Apna. I’m further tagging @ranveerofficial and @karanjohar to share theirs. #90slove.”

 

Abhishek tweeted, “Thanks AJ @ajaydevgn my favourite film from the 90’s would have to be Agneepath. I would like to further tag @Riteishd @iHrithik and @TheJohnAbraham to tell me theirs #90slove.”

Kajol led the game among Bollywood celebs and tweeted, “Love this @TwitterIndia. My favourite movies are ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ & ‘Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha’ and I’m tagging @ajaydevgn @aamir_khan @karanjohar @TanishaaMukerji @iamsr Tell me yours! #90slove twitter.com/TwitterIndia/s…”

 

 

Ajay then named his films and nominated Abhishek. “So my most favourite film from the 90s till date is Zakhm. And I am further tagging @akshaykumar & @juniorbachchan to tell me theirs.. #90slove,” he wrote.

 

Nominated by Abhishek for the game, Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, “Thanks AB @juniorbachchan -My favourite films of 90s #DilwaleDulhaniyaLeJaayenege #KuchKuchHotaHai #HumAapkeHaiKaun I further tag my favourites to tell me thier 90’s favourite film. @MadhuriDixit @iamsrk @karanjohar.”

