Home / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar pledges Rs 3 cr to BMC for Covid-19 relief in addition to Rs 25 cr for PM-Cares fund

Akshay Kumar pledges Rs 3 cr to BMC for Covid-19 relief in addition to Rs 25 cr for PM-Cares fund

Akshay Kumar has pledged to donated Rs 3 crore to the BMC for more PPE, test kits and masks for heath workers.

bollywood Updated: Apr 10, 2020 11:01 IST
Asian News International, Mumbai
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar had previously donated Rs 25 crore to the PM-Cares fund.
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar had previously donated Rs 25 crore to the PM-Cares fund.(PTI)
         

Actor Akshay Kumar has pledged to contribute Rs 3 crore to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to assist the making of personal protection equipment, masks and rapid testing kits to help the battle against Covid-19.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the same on Twitter on Friday and wrote, “After donating Rs25 crores to the PM CARES fund, Akshay Kumar contributes Rs3 crores to BMC to assist in the making of PPE, masks and rapid testing kits.”

 

The Good Newwz actor has been informing people about the necessary precautions to be taken to stay safe amid the coronavirus outbreak through his social media handles. On Thursday, Akshay acknowledged the contribution of all essential workers during the lockdown period, and encouraged people to use the hashtag ‘Dil Se Thank You’ to express their gratitude to the people “who work to ensure our safety.”

Also read: Major Black Widow plot leak reveals villain holds key to introducing Wolverine, Deadpool into MCU

Earlier, the Mission Mangal actor joined hands with actors including, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, Taapsee Pannu, Kiara Advani and launched a hope anthem - Muskurayega India, and made an attempt to pump up Indians with positivity amid the testing times of coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday informed that India’s total number of Covid-19 positive cases now stands at 6,412.

Out of the total cases, 5,709 are active patients and 504 of them have been cured/discharged and migrated. With 30 new deaths reported in the last 12 hours, the death toll reached 199, according to the ministry.

