Major Black Widow plot leak reveals villain holds key to introducing Wolverine, Deadpool into MCU

A possible Black Widow plot leak has revealed the motivations and true nature of the villain Taskmaster, and also major spoilers about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While it hasn’t officially been confirmed yet, Taskmaster is said to be played by OT Fagbenle in the upcoming film.

In the comics, Taskmaster has the ability to mimic the actions of any person that he observes. The trailer has already revealed that he will channel the powers of Black Panther and Hawkeye. The leak, shared on Reddit, via Inverse, suggests that in addition to characters such as Iron Man and Captain America, Taskmaster in the film will also boast the skills of characters we haven’t seen in the MCU so far. Wolverine, Ghost Rider and Moon Knight are just a few of the characters whose skills Taskmaster will briefly tap into, thereby opening the door for their introduction in the franchise, which has been made possible after Disney’s takeover of 20th Century Fox and its assets.

In the film, Taskmaster will be a former SHIELD operative, much like the Winter Soldier. He will claim responsibility of sending Crossbones into his battle with the Avengers at the beginning of Captain America: Civil War. Black Widow is a prequel, set between the events of Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

Taskmaster mimicking the skills of Hawkeye.

“It was Taskmaster that decided to become a double agent and orchestrate Hydra’s (Robert Redford) eventual takeover of SHEILD during the events of The Winter Soldier,” the leak continues. “Eventually Taskmaster activates about a dozen or so of the unfinished prototypes, and unleashes the Super Adaptoids on the Widows. Each prototype fights and behaves like an individual Avengers member, as Taskmaster had previously been using them as sparing partners - as such they are unable to automatically switch styles in their current programmed state.”

The leak corroborates a previous report that Taskmaster will be revealed to be working with Thunderbolt Ross in the film’s mid-credits sequence.

In addition to possessing the powers of Avengers such as Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America and Ant-Man, among others, he will also possess the powers of characters such as Wolverine, Deadpool and Moon Knight. The Deadpool easter egg will be shown through “duel katanas and a reference to a foe who never shuts his mouth.” Meanwhile, the Wolverine hint will be shown through “Pantera Claws, and a reference to needing to be nearly invincible in order to use them effectively.”

Black Widow, directed by Cate Shortland and starring Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and David Harbour, is slated for a November release.

