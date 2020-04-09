Taapsee Pannu shares pic with Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher from Naam Shabana, says being centrestage was ‘very intimidating’

bollywood

Reminiscing memories from her first titular role in the 2017 action-thriller Naam Shabana, Taapsee Pannu on Thursday shared a throwback picture of the team celebrating co-actor Anupam Kher’s birthday.

Taapsee took to Instagram to share the throwback picture from the sets of Naam Shabana, of the crew along with Anupam Kher, all dressed in black. She remembered the overwhelming moment of being surrounded by the men she had admired for years.

In the picture, the Saand Ki Aankh actor is seen with Akshay Kumar, Danny Denzongpa, Manoj Bajpayee and Anupam Kher, among others. She also noted that this was her first title role in a film, which is one of the reasons why the picture is ‘memorable’ for her.

Taapsee captioned the post, “From the day we celebrated Anupam sir’s birthday along with getting a picture clicked for the announcement of ‘Naam Shabana’. Dress code, black! Was such an overwhelming moment to be surrounded by all these men I have admired for years. Holding the centre stage amongst them was very intimidating but who can be nervous when u know you are supported by such talent from all the sides. it was my first ever title role! So memorable for so many reasons! #Grateful#Throwback #Archives #QuarantinePost.”

Lately, the actor has been sharing her throwback pictures. She earlier announced on Instagram that she will be posting a series of old pictures to refresh some memories during the quarantine.

Taapsee is currently in her house, like many other celebrities, as the country is under lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 5,865, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. Of these, 5,218 are active Covid-19 cases, 477 cases have recovered/been discharged and one case migrated. The death toll has also risen to 169 after 20 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

