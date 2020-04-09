e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Preity Zinta and her dog make the most of quarantine, workout together. Watch video

Preity Zinta has shared a video of how she followed her agility training session with pet Bruno

bollywood Updated: Apr 09, 2020 19:32 IST
Asian News International
Preity Zinta in a screengrab from her video.
Actor Preity Zinta on Thursday shared how she followed her agility training session with pet Bruno. The actor proved that she has no excuses and is determined to follow workout regimes during the lockdown period.

The 45-year-old actor took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a video that showed her skipping past hurdles that she created out of a chair and a wooden stick. She performed this agility training session along with her pet dog and it seems like they both enjoyed their workout session.

 

 

The Kal Ho Naa Ho star captioned the post as, "When you have no choice, you find a mutually beneficial way to co-exist and work out. Here is a sneak peek at some agility training with #Bruno & yours truly #Day30 #quarantine #lageraho #stayhome #staysafe #pzfit #dutchie #dutchshepherd #dogsofinstagram #ting."

Lately, the Veer Zaara actor has been making the best use of her social media platforms in raising awareness about the coronavirus.As misinformation that animals spread coronavirus is causing many pet owners to abandon their pets, the actor cleared the air."Abandoning your pets is the most inhuman thing one can do right now, especially when it is confirmed that they are not carriers of the virus. Have a heart folks, stay safe, love your pets and pls follow social distancing," she wrote on her Instagram post.

