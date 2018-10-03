Akshay Kumar shows off age-defying physique in new Instagram. Watch video

Akshay Kumar has been busy shooting Housefull 4 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, lately. But he still found the time to cruise around on a bicycle. The 51-year-old actor was seen in a full workout attire — he looked exceptionally fit in a pair of tight black shorts and a matching T-shirt — while riding through the “deserted roads” of Jaisalmer. The athletic actor decided to put his “no-hands” riding skills to the test, and unsurprisingly, crushed it. Akshay posted this scenic video to his Instagram on Wednesday:

Some do it to stay lean, others just enjoy a breathe of fresh air. And for Akshay, the early morning ride meant fitting in some exercise, while also having a bit of fun on the road. In the video, Akshay advises fans, “PLEASE don’t try this on the Roads.” Akshay is working his “#Core”, stopping only to appreciate the natural beauty around him.

“Feeling free like you couldn’t believe!! Working my #Core as I cycle No-handed on the deserted roads of Jaisalmer. Life is about Balance & Stability, as Functional as this may be, PLEASE don’t try this on the Roads??????#FitIndia #RiseWithTheSun #Om,” Akshay wrote along with his video. Talk about #fitspo.

When it comes to fitness, Akshay Kumar does not mess around. For the last several days, the actor has been sharing videos of his workouts on Instagram, with the hashtag #FitIndia, revealing exactly what he’s been doing to maintain his ripped physique. We know that Akshay Kumar is the king of being fit and sexy, and he reminded us why with this workout video he shared on Sunday:

Giving his 21.4m Instagram followers an all-access pass into how he stays fit while filming Sajid Khan’s Housefull 4, Akshay showed what his morning workout really looks like.

“Always been a fan of mornings...even more beautiful here in Jaisalmer. Doing a neck exercise today and I personally love exercising outdoors as it helps boost the body, mind and mood. What about you guys? #FitIndia,” Akshay shared on his Instagram.

Akshay is currently shooting the upcoming comedy feature, which also stars Kriti Sanon, Nana Patekar, Kriti Kharbanda, Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol. He will next be seen in 2.0 with Rajinikanth.

