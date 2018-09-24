Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna show there’s no vacation like a family vacation. See new pics

If you are prone to vacation-envy, you are advised to stay off Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s Instagram accounts. The stars are posting seriously photogenic photos of them having fun in the sun on their fabulous family getaway.

A couple of days ago, Akshay managed to take some time off from his Housefull 4 schedule in Jaisalmer for some downtime with his actor-turned-author wife Twinkle and their daughter Nitara. In a picture widely shared on social media, the trio can be seen enjoying the views of a quiet desert surrounded by an intimate cushioned seating, reportedly to celebrate the success of Twinkle new book, Pyjamas Are Forgiving.

“Over the weekend, Akshay organised a party at the beautiful ruins of Khaba Fort. The revellers had around 75 peacocks for the company, and Akshay ensured that all of Mrs Funnybones’s favourite dishes were on the menu,” Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying.

This was shortly followed up with a post from Twinkle showing off their family time in a photo filled with food and flowers and captioned it, “Fruit for thought #smalljoys.”

By the looks of it, over the past few days, Twinkle has posted some wanderlust-inducing pictures from their desert vacation. One of her posts was captioned “A damp patch of earth to call my own. #greentherapy #plantingseason.”

On Sunday, Akshay posted another Instagram from his desert stay, which shows a peacock near a sublime pool and a dusty background. Akshay shared the video with a caption that read, “This peacock seems to be a fan of soulful retro songs...found him enjoying the music with his cool blue drink outside my room yesterday :)”

But looks like Twinkle and Nitara’s sojourn to the desert is over. Since, she started Instagramming back in 2014, Twinkle hasn’t exactly made her love for humour a secret. When she’s not shutting down trolls, she’s probably sharing witty posts that leave us in stitches. And Twinkle’s latest Instagram is peak #MrsFunnyBones.

On Monday, Twinkle posted a picture of herself enjoying a cup of tea (from her home, it seems) with the caption, “Is your cup half empty or half full ? Well, it also depends on the size of your cup doesn’t it:) #SmallNeedsBigJoys.”

And we have to agree.

