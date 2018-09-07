Twinkle Khanna launches new book as Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh cheer her on. See pics

Bollywood came together once again to support Twinkle Khanna as she launched yet another book. The best-selling author was joined by her actor husband Akshay Kumar and other celebrities as she unveiled her book, Pyjamas Are Forgiving.

Twinkle was joined by actors Sonam Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Bobby Deol and director Karan Johar. Her mother Dimple Kapadia also cheered for her daughter at the event in Mumbai.

Mrs Funnybones, as Twinkle is known to her readers, wore a multicoloured wrap dress with golden heels. Akshay turned up in the soothing combo of white and pink and even held up a copy of the book for the cameras. Sonam showed of her brand new perm and wore a monotone outfit. Ranveer wore a cool green suit with a black hat. Check out their pictures from the event:

Akshay also tweeted about the book from the launch. ““Pyjamas are forgiving in nature, it’s jeans that really know how to hold a grudge.” This and more such witty writing in the wife’s latest book, #PyjamasAreForgiving. Released today, grab your copies now!@mrsfunnybones #CheerleaderForLife,” he wrote in the tweet.

Twinkle has previously written two books, Mrs Funnybones and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad. She is also a weekly columnist for The Times of India.

First Published: Sep 07, 2018 20:47 IST