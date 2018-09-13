Twinkle Khanna spotted with adorable daughter Nitara at the airport. See pics

Bollywood spent its Thursday rushing from one place to another. Some welcomed Ganpati into their home with a lot of music and dance and others tried their best to hide faces from paparazzi but the cameras caught them all.

Author Twinkle Khanna made a rare public appearance with her daughter Nitara at the Mumbai airport. The former actor, who takes special care to keep her young daughter away from the public eye, held her hand as they made their way to catch a flight. The mommy-daughter duo was twinning in denim and looked adorable.

Twinkle Khanna with her daughter Nitara at the airport. (Viral Bhayani)

Also spotted at the airport was actor Sonam Kapoor in a big oversized jacket and some mean sunglasses on her eyes. Her hair was tied up in a sleek bun and she made her way outside the airport with great concentration.

Sonam Kapoor at the Mumbai airport. (Viral Bhayani)

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted outside her gym and her son Taimur also smiled for the cameras as he was spotted at his grandmother Babita’s home for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted outside the gym. (Viral Bhayani)

Actor Ishaan Khattar quicky made his away from the paparazzi. He, quite comically, hid his face in his T-shirt and even laughed as he finally entered his car.

Ishaan Khattar tries to avoid the paparazzi. (Viral Bhayani)

Actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen was seen with her father. The two gave a bright smile to the photographer as they walked hand-in-hand.

Sushmita Sen with her father. (Viral Bhayani)

The cast and crew of Love Sonia also posed together for the screening of their upcoming film. Mrunal Thakur, Frieda Pinto and Richa Chada all gave big smiles to the cameras.

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 18:14 IST