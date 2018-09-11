Akshay Kumar has asked Twinkle Khanna to never do two things. Here’s what they are

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna may be worlds apart in their personalities but their love and adoration for each other make them the perfect couple.The actor and his author wife share the best camaraderie and it always shows in what they say about each other.

In an interview to DNA after the launch of her new book, Pyjamas Are Forgiving, Twinkle revealed the two things her husband has asked her never to do. Never the one to mince his words, even when it comes to family, Akshay has told her to never act again and to never try stand-up comedy. “...My husband (Akshay Kumar) has told me two things, to never go back to acting and not to ever do stand-up comedy, because I’m terrible at both,” she said in the interview.

Twinkle also realises that acting is not the right job for her anymore. She recently told PTI that her films should be banned. “I have not given any hit film. Whatever films I have done should be banned and (no one should watch) it. Most of the time, I pretend I have Alzheimer's and I don’t remember my film career and it makes me happy that ways,” Twinkle said.

Meanwhile, her husband has given eight back-to-back hits of his career, the latest being Gold. It is also the eighth Bollywood film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office in 2018.

Twinkle Khanna with Akshay Kumar and actors Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Ranveer Singh at the launch of her book Pyjamas Are Forgiving in Mumbai on Sept 7. (IANS)

Twinkle’s new book was launched in on Friday and the event was attended by stars like Ranveer Singh and Sonam Kapoor and Bollywood director Karan Johar. Her mother Dimple Kapadia was seen cheering for her.

Karan, who was in conversation with Twinkle at the launch, called her a “rockstar” and “someone who breaks the stereotypes”. “This is an exceptional book, it has the emotional journey and it is hilarious. It is a fast read and it is the best book today,” he added.

