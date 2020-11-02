Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha enjoy a ‘windy red carpet walk’ at El Gouna Film Festival in Egypt, share stunning pics

bollywood

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 17:53 IST

Actor couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are in Egypt for the El Gouna Film Festival and rocked the red carpet together while taking all precautions amid coronavirus pandemic. The two have been sharing stunning pictures from their European trip on social media as they went about making multiple public appearances and having some fun in the free time.

Sharing the pictures of them at the closing ceremony of the film festival, Ali Fazal wrote on social media, “Wearing one of my favourites @shantanunikhil at the closing ceremony of the @ElGounaFilm ! What a night!!! Also a windy red carpet walk. Masks off for the paps. #jury #duty #fashion #films #elgouna #egypt @RichaChadha.”

Richa shared a couple picture from the red carpet appearance on Instagram and added, “To those asking, the red carpet was preceded by a Covid test for all attendees... especially in outstation ones. We are playing super safe...only with the negatives.”

While Ali decked up in a black sherwani and shades, Richa joined him in a grey gown. Richa presented the Cinema for Humanity Audience Award at the event.

Ali had also shared a video from their romantic date one evening. Sharing a video which showed them all dressed up and seated at the dinner table, Ali wrote, “La vie en rose! With work all day, this was a well deserved evening for us @therichachadha . My first time analysing and studying film the way i never did before. And yet again after so many scrutinys one only comes home to learn that much of art is mere sensations,rhythms and senses . The interpretations are human.. and so we are all linked to the same palate essentially. Anyhoo, for those in search of color- try pea soup . And butternutsquash. As luck wud have it, there was a white napkin right there between us . #Caughtinthewhirpool.”

The Fukrey stars were supposed to get married this year but the wedding had to be postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. Ali just saw the release of his web show Mirzapur 2 and is awaiting the release of Hollywood film, Death on the Nile.

