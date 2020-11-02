Richa Chadha opens up on why Ali Fazal was quiet during her legal battle with actor: ‘He didn’t need to jump to my rescue’

bollywood

Actor Richa Chadha was embroiled in a court case with an actor in September and October this year after she made ‘derogatory’ remarks made against her. Now, in a new interview, she has explained why her fiance, actor Ali Fazal stayed quiet all through it.

The actor had taken Richa Chadha’s name in a defamatory manner, while accusing filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct. She had taken the names of actors Huma Qureshi and Mahie Gill. Richa won the case and the actor concerned apologised to Richa.

Richa spoke to ETimes and was quoted as saying in Times of India, “Ali and I barely spoke about the case, but I kept him updated. He was marked on several of my emails. We are in a lovely relationship, and we give each other space. There’s mutual respect, and of course, love and companionship. He didn’t need to jump to my rescue. I am capable of handling it on my own and I also had a sound legal team. Through this legal fight, and otherwise, he had always been supportive and been there for me.”

It may be recalled that Richa an Ali were to tie the knot the April this year but had to call off their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic. The wedding is likely to happen in 2021. Releasing a joint statement, “Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the later half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well wishers to be affected.”

