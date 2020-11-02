Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and kids get a Halloween makeover, her pink hair is unmissable. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 08:44 IST

Actor Sunny Leone late on Sunday posted fun pictures from Halloween celebrations at her Los Angeles residence. Her husband Daniel Weber and she posted pictures with their kids.

Sharing the pictures, Sunny Leone wrote: “Happy Halloween!! I hope everyone had fun this year... my most favorite Holiday of the year. @dirrty99 and I got dressed to do a whole lot of NOTHING!! Lol But we still had a great time. :)” The pictures showed Sunny dressed as Poppy from Trolls. She wore a bright sky blue satin frock, with pale pink leggings and sleeves. Her wig caught all the attention with its shocking pink shades. Daniel, meanwhile, was seen in a loose-fitting pair of overalls, with hair styled in side parting. He wore a pair of large spectacles. He also had a funny expression on his face.

The kids were also dressed for the occasion. Their daughter Nisha wore silver white leggings and top with white wings, while the twins were dressed as a policeman and a fireman. Sharing his lot of pictures, Daniel wrote: “Happy Halloween!!!”

The couple has often shared pictures of celebrations of festivals. On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Sunny had shared a throwback picture of herself dressed in festive Maharashtrian attire and written: “Wishing everyone a beautiful, colourful and cheerful #ganeshchaturthi to everyone!!”

On Raksha Bandhan, she had shared a bunch of pictures of the kids tying the sacred thread on the wrist of people who ‘protect’ them while celebrating the bond between sisters and brothers. Sharing pictures of Nisha tying the rakhi on the wrist of Noah, Asher and Daniel, Sunny wrote: “Happy Raksha Bandhan to all our brothers and sisters out there! Love @dirrty99 Nisha, Asher and Noah and ME!”

Every year on July 16, Sunny has celebrated what she calls ‘Gotcha Day’--The day when they adopted little Nisha. Sharing pictures from this year’s celebrations in Los Angeles during the pandemic, Sunny had written: “3yrs ago you chose us...us to be your mama & papa...to trust us to take care of you...to show us what real love is...the second I laid eyes on you, I knew you were my daughter. Today I look at you and I see a glimpse of the strong independent woman you will become. After this year I know you will have many questions but I will be there every step of the way while we figure it out together. I love you Nisha and Happy “Gotcha” Day. You are the light in our lives and the reason for all our joy everyday!!”

