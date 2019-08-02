Ali Fazal shocked to see a song from his film with Taapsee Pannu, tells Tadka producers: ‘Actors and crew still haven’t gotten paid’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 15:46 IST

Actor Ali Fazal has called out the producers of Tadka, a film in which he stars with Taapsee Pannu, for promoting it even as a court case is pending and cast and crew await payments. Directed by Prakash Raj, the film ran into legal trouble over intellectual property rights and allegedly no payments have been made to the cast and crew of the film that was set to release in 2017.

The official Twitter handle of Zee Music shared a song from the film on Thursday and Ali was quick to call out the promotional activity even as cases are pending in court. “There’s a court case on the producers of this film as far as i remember. Cheques had bounced. Actors and crew still haven’t gotten paid. Surprised to see a promotional song coming out from the film,” he wrote

There’s a court case on the producers of this film as far as i remember. Cheques had bounced. Actors and crew still havent gotten paid . Surprised to see a promotional song coming out from the film. https://t.co/wNhu2GPNoY — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) August 1, 2019

A source said, “Ali was utterly displeased with the rampant flouting of court rules which evidently had kept the film on hold. Additionally, he saw the incident as a breach of ethical conduct on part of the producers who are yet to clear payments for cast and crew but are willing to flaunt their film on social media. Not the one to stay mum on issues close to his heart, he put his version out there to make his stand on the matter clear and show his solidarity with the aggrieved cast and crew.”

Tadka is a remake of the 2011 Malayalam blockbuster Salt N’ Pepper. As per reports, Tadka faces legal troubles over intellectual property rights. Essel Vision sold the remake rights of the film to Prakash’s brother-in-law Jatish Verma. However, Prakash Raj, who was not part of the MoU signed between the parties, had allegedly sold rights of the film to a financing company, an India Today report claimed earlier this year.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 15:24 IST