Katrina Kaif, Ali Fazal get fitness tips from Olympian Michael Phelps on his India visit. See pics

Actor Katrina Kaif has shared a new video on Instagram, in which she can be sen with Olympic gold medallist swimming star Michael Phelps. The videos show the two in a conversation as she teases a new project coming up soon.

“Got to meet this incredible athlete, the most decorated Olympian of all time Michael Phelps, cant tell u how much I enjoyed our conversation. He is such an incredible mind. For me with my dance and training over the years, I understand that most of our limitations are just in our mind. If we can get our mind out of the way, then the possibilities are limitless.#Ruleyourself. I think goals should never be easy, they should force u to work, even if they are uncomfortable at the time. Stay tuned for our training session and chat with @m_phelps00 ..... More coming soon,” she captioned her post.

Actor Ali Fazal also spent time with Phelps at a training session with him in New Delhi on Wednesday. He said in a statement, “It doesn’t get any bigger than Micheal Phelps. The mans a legend and achieved tons in his career. 28 medals from one single athlete is no short of legendary. When Mustafa (his trainer) told me about this opportunity I didn’t even have to think twice. It’s a great opportunity and to train with someone who’s a fitness inspiration for so many. It’s all thanks to Mustafa that this is being made possible. Personally with Mustafa. For me it’s been quite a journey to fitness. meeting Micheal was a huge fanboy moment this morning when I first met him in Delhi. Anyone who is familiar with his work which I’m sure is a huge huge population of people would get the the sheer importance of this meeting and training session with him.”

Earlier, Phelps took to Twitter to share the news of his arrival. “The will inside you sums up everything. Your grit, your defiance, your glory. And I am about to witness the will of 1.3 billion Indian people. See you soon India. #wewill #IndiaWill @underarmourin,” Phelps said. He is 23-time Olympic gold medallist.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 13:29 IST