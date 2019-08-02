MLA Sirsa demands FIR against Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, says ‘I will fight till the end’

bollywood

After refusing to apologise for his allegations that Bollywood stars, including Deepika Paudukone, Ranbir Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor, among others, were “flaunting their drugged state” at a party at filmmaker Karan Johar’s house, MLA Manjinder Sirsa has asked Mumbai Police to file an FIR against the celebrities in the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985.

“I have requested @CPMumbaiPolice To register FIR against the Bollywood Stars in the video flaunting their drug party...under The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 The party was uploaded by @karanjohar himself on July 28th, 2019,” the MLA tweeted, sharing screenshots of his complaint to the police.

Karan had shared a video from his house party, last week, where Deepika, Ranbir and Shahid were seen alongside Ayan Mukerji, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Malaika Arora

The Shiromani Akali Dal leader also claimed that he is fighting for a cause and will continue to do so till the end: “I am fighting for a cause. These drug-addicted stars are setting a wrong trend in real life; while on screen they defamed our State & its youth! I am not affected by trollers. They may continue abusing me I would pursue this case till the end & expose the stars’ hypocrisy”

Earlier, Sirsa also demanded that the stars should go for a dope test. “Excuse me @IshitaYadav They are public figures!! They are called “Stars” & they enjoy many privileges. Don’t they lecture us # on every issue from their verified twitter handles? So today they are answerable to every Indian for their drug-effected stoned look as visible in video.”

It all began when the MLA tweeted, “#UDTABollywood - Fiction Vs Reality Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!! I raise my voice against #DrugAbuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @arjunk26 @Varun_dvn @karanjohar vickykaushal09.”

Congress leader Milind Deora refuted the claim and demanded an apology: “My wife was also present that evening (and is in the video). Nobody was in a “drugged state” so stop spreading lies & defaming people you don’t know! I hope you will show the courage to tender an unconditional apology.”

None of the celebs have reacted to the controversy. The party took place over the weekend.

