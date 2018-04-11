Alia Bhatt impressed everyone with Raazi, but this isn’t her first time

Alia Bhatt is only 25, but her filmography is good enough to make even veterans jealous. Though she started as a child actor with Sangharsh (1999), but her debut in Bollywood happened with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year in 2012. After six years and 10 films, she is now among the favourites of the filmmakers who look beyond regular roles for women.

The trailer of Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi, which sees Alia as an Indian spy who marries a Pakistani soldier for the love of her country has again proved the actor’s skills. She looks determined yet extremely vulnerable in the trailer -- showing a person caught in a difficult place but refusing to give up. The audience loved the Raazi trailer and Alia spent Tuesday accepting accolades from colleagues and fans alike.

What makes Alia Bhatt even more special is her ability to strike a balance between the commercial and offbeat roles, or so to say, her desire to find a middle ground. Here, we chart her astounding career graph with the roles she has done.

From Student of the Year to Highway

Just two years after Student of The Year, which was a regular starry launch, she was seen as a girl coping with the trauma of sexual abuse during her childhood in Highway. Portraying a character with a hint of Stockholm Syndrome made the role even more tough, but she lifted the Imtiaz Ali film and her credibility.

This was the right kind of beginning for a star-kid looking for attractive opportunity and challenging roles.

There were debates about nepotism in Bollywood, but none actually pointed towards Alia Bhatt as she proved her calibre film after film.

2 States and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania released in the same year, 2014, and they demonstrated how Alia was exploring the potential of every regular role with the keenness of an ambitious performer. She not only stood her ground in both these films, but also emerged as the pivotal force behind these projects.

Shaandaar, a rather heavily promoted film got lost in the translation, but gave the hint of seriousness that Alia could bring to her roles. Later, Kapoor And Sons exploited that latent potential. In a way, Kapoor And Sons was the film that made even her ardent critics sit and notice Alia’s talent.

Then released Udta Punjab, a film that challenged Alia on every front. It was a totally non-glamorous role of a Bihari migrant, and acing the accent was going to be the key to success. She not only owned the film, but rose above the crowd of actors. It was a performance that showed how mature can she be on-screen.

None of her contemporaries were experimenting as much as Alia. From a village belle to a glamorous social butterfly, she was donning every character with finesse.

Dear Zindagi and Badrinath Ki Dulhania turned out to be an extension of her range.

With Raazi, she is once again ready to take the world by storm, and if the trailer is anything to go by, she has already started on a winning note.