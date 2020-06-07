Alia Bhatt is a picture of serenity as she enjoys the sunset in her balcony. See pic

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 13:41 IST

Alia Bhatt has shared a fresh picture of herself as she enjoyed the sunset in her balcony. The actor shared the image on her Instagram account with the song lyrics ‘Suraj Hua Maddham’.

Alia has serenity on her face as she looks at the sunset. Her best friend and Guilty actor Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor called her “My chaand (my moon)” in the comments section. Sophie Choudry reacted to the post, calling Alia a “gorgeous girl.”

Alia, who is currently living with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, had visited his mother Neetu and sister Riddhima at their residence on Saturday. All of them have been dealing with the death of Ranbir’s father and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, together as a family.

Alia Bhatt with Shaheen, Riddhima, Neetu and Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan had also joined them for the get-together. Riddhima’s other relatives including Shweta Bachchan’s son Agastya Nanda and was also in attendance. The pictures were proof how Alia and Shaheen share a very close bond with Riddhima as they all went on to click several selfies through the evening.

Meanwhile, as film shoots are yet to resume amid coronavirus pandemic, Alia joined the likes of Daniel Radcliffe, Olivia Colman and Eddie Redmayne and took part in the Harry Potter At Home event. The initiative, started by author JK Rowling’s franchise Wizarding World, features celebrities from all over the world reading chapters from the Harry Potter series.

Alia recently teamed up with Hollywood star Alec Baldwin and his daughter Carmen to read the eighth chapter of the first book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. The actor shared the news in a post on Instagram, which was accompanied by a video of hers reading the chapter from the book. “Two months ago Harry, Hogwarts, and the wizarding world walked into my life and almost immediately, in my heart.

“Somehow, when I was younger life always intervened and I never quite got around to befriending the books. But. Just like magic, two months ago, I did. And, just like magic, I was asked to be a part of Harry Potter at Home. 10 million points to Gryffindor!” Alia posted.

