Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh join Soni Razdan for No Fathers in Kashmir special screening. See pics

The Bhatt family came out in full strength for the screening of Soni Razdan-starrer No Fathers In Kashmir on Wednesday evening with Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt watching the film and then posing for family photos.

Soni Razdan poses with husband Mahesh Bhatt and daughters Pooja and Alia. ( Photo: Varinder Chawla )

Alia Bhatt looks stunning as she dons traditional look for the special screening of her mom’s film, No Fathers in Kashmir. ( Photo: Varinder Chawla )

Directed by Ashvin Kumar who also features in the film, No Fathers In Kashmir is a love story set in the backdrop of Kashmir where two 16-year-olds are in search of their missing fathers and stumble upon a dark secret in the process. Soni essays the role of a Kashmiri mother whose only son is picked up by the armed forces and disappears thereafter.

Actors Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh and Swara Bhaskar were also spotted at the special screening. Check out the pictures here:

Kalki Koechlin and Jim Sarbh hug each other as they arrive for the screening. ( Photo: Varinder Chawla )

Explaining what drew her to the film, Soni had earlier said, “When Ashvin first sent me the script, I was immediately drawn to the compelling story he had. And it’s so refreshing to see a filmmaker who’s writing a story about Kashmir that isn’t just a love story or some kind of action drama. This is a film which speaks the truth and shows the reality. Being half Kashmiri, it’s always special for me to shoot in The Valley and to be there with the locals. They’re all very warm people who are very hospitable and genteel, and always welcome everyone with an open heart.”

No Fathers in Kashmir stars Zara Webb, Shivam Raina, Ashvin Kumar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Maya Sarao, Soni Razdan and Anshuman Jha. After a long battle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the movie finally hits theatres on Friday, April 5.

