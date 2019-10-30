Alia Bhatt’s selfie session gets interrupted by a hungry Ranbir Kapoor in new ad. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 13:29 IST

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s new television commercials together are getting their fans excited about watching them together on the big screen. In their latest advert for a potato chips brand, Alia and Ranbir share some more cute moments that have left their followers asking for more.

After their small scuffle in a train in the last video, Alia and Ranbir are seen at an airport in their new ad. While Alia is busy clicking selfies with her bag of chips, Ranbir is looking to steal her snack. He gives her an empty bag of chips, telling her to click pictures with it while he binges on the full packet. She soon catches drift of the trick he played on her and whacks him on his arm. Watch the video here:

Fans also left comments on the video. “This video is wonderful. And their chemistry. Naughty Ranbir and pouty alia. waiting for their movie. they look wonderful together,” wrote one. “I’m in love with them,” wrote another. “Cutest couple,” read another comment.

Alia is one of the busiest female actors when it comments to brand representations. She is the ambassador for makeup, ethnic outfits, beverages and other brands. She has also previously worked with Ranbir for a fashion brand.

Alia and Ranbir will soon be seen together on the big screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film has been in the works since last year and will release in 2020. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

Ranbir started dating Alia earlier last year. He confirmed their relationship in an interview to GQ magazine in May 2018. The couple often has to refute rumours of their wedding in media. Recently, a fake invite for their sagan ceremony went viral on social media. Alia confirmed that it was a fake.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 13:27 IST