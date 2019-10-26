Alia Bhatt reveals her most memorable day of 2019. Hint, it involves Ranbir Kapoor

bollywood

Actor Alia Bhatt has revealed her most memorable day of 2019, and no surprises for guessing, it involves her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor. Alia made the revelation in her latest vlog, posted on her YouTube channel on Friday.

Alia conducted a Q&A session with her fans in celebration of hitting one million subscribers, during which she was asked about her channel, her bucket list, and her pets. One of the questions was, “What was your most memorable day of 2019?”

Alia replied, “Well, there have been quite a few memorable days. But I think for me, the most special moment was the moment where I received my Filmfare award, and also Ranbir had just received his Filmfare award, and that moment of us on stage, and there were pictures being clicked... That was the most memorable moment, because I kind of imagined it in my head, and it came true.”

In March, Alia won her first Filmfare for her performance in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi. In her acceptance speech, she gestured towards Ranbir and said, “Tonight is all about love; there, my special one, I love you (Ranbir).” As Alia gave her speech, cameras caught Ranbir blushing. He was seen covering his face with his hands, much to the audience’s delight. A picture also showed them holding hands and Alia giving him a kiss on the cheek. Ranbir won an award for his performance in Sanju.

Alia was also asked about the most important people in her life, whom she identified as her housekeeper Carol, her bodyguard/chauffeur Sunil, her manager, her makeup and hair team.

Alia in an interview had spoken about Ranbir, and said, “It’s not a relationship. It’s a friendship. I’m saying this with all genuineness and honesty. It’s beautiful. I’m walking on stars and clouds right now. The best part is that we’re two individuals, who are living our own professional lives in its full form right now.”

Alia and Ranbir were recently spotted vacationing in London, even as a fake wedding card announcing their marriage did the rounds online. “Udti udti khabar hai, udti hi rahegi (The rumours are flying and they will keep flying),” she told the paparazzi upon her return to Mumbai.

The actors will be seen opposite each other for the first time in a film, in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which is due out in 2020, and expected to be the first instalment of a planned trilogy. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy, and others.

