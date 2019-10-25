Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding happening in France this November? Actor says ‘Udti udti khabar hai, udti hi rahegi’

bollywood

Ever since her fake wedding card went viral this week, actor Alia Bhatt is being bombarded with questions about her wedding at airports. Recently, yet another report in medias claimed that the wedding with Ranbir Kapoor may happen in November in France. On Thursday, as she was returning from her London vacation with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, the same question was posed by the paparazzi.

The photographers asked her multiple times if the rumours of her wedding with Ranbir were true. She tried her best to avoid their questions but finally said, “Udti udti khabar hai, udti hi rahegi (The rumours are flying and they will keep flying),” she said as she escaped to her car.

Earlier, a wedding invitation to her ‘sagan‘ ceremony with Ranbir had gone viral on social media. It announced that the ceremony will take place in January 2020. However, it misspelled Alia’s name as ‘Aliya’ and mentioned her father’s name as ‘Mukesh Bhatt’. Her father is filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.

When she was leaving for London, Alia had confirmed that the card was indeed fake. Her mother and veteran actor Soni Razdan also denied the wedding reports. “It’s a non-issue. Please, don’t give these miscreants more publicity than they deserve,” she told The Times of India. Her uncle Mukesh Bhatt also talked about the same. “Alia is busy shooting for Sadak 2 in Ooty. I have got a call from all over the country inquiring about the same. How can it be real? It’s sad. There are so many mistakes on the card,” he said.

Alia was asked about marrying Ranbir at a recent conversation with Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor at the JIO MAMI Film Festival. “Honestly, I never thought about it. Why do we think about it now also? We cross that bridge when we come to it,” she had said. Karan said, “Whenever it has to happen, both Kareena and I will be exceptionally happy and we’d be standing there with a thaali.”

Alia and Ranbir will soon be seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. They star in the film with Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. It is slated to release next year.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 13:14 IST