Alia Bhatt wishes mom Soni Razdan on her birthday with precious throwback pic: ‘Thank you for making me’

bollywood

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 08:48 IST

Actor Alia Bhatt made her mother and veteran actor Soni Razdan’s birthday special with an Instagram post on Friday. She shared a precious throwback picture of the two, from when Alia was just a baby.

“To the most inspiring, understanding, beautiful, special/light soul that exists. I love you soo much mama.. thank you for being you and thank you for making me. Happy Birthday Mama,” she captioned the post. The photo shows Alia sitting in her mother’s lap as they lounge on a couch. Soni is smiling while looking at her daughter and Alia is turning her back to face the camera.

Actor Dia Mirza also wished Soni with a comment on the picture. “Happy birthday my darling, wonderful @sonirazdan! I love you,” she wrote. Meanwhile, Alia’s fans could not get over how cute she used to be as a baby. “Look at you aaaluuu,” wrote one. “Why She’s So Cute,” asked another.

Soni is celebrating her 63rd birthday this year. She rose to fame with films like Saaransh and Gumrah and Mandi. She married filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt in 1986 and has two daughters with him, Shaheen and Alia.

Also read: Happy birthday Soni Razdan: Her 10 most adorable pics with daughter Alia Bhatt, husband Mahesh Bhatt

Soni was seen with Alia in her 2018 movie Raazi, in which she played her mother. She was also recently seen in Yours Truly and No Fathers in Kashmir. She also plays a part in Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s latest film, War. It is now the year’s biggest film.

Earlier this week, Soni refuted rumours around Alia’s wedding with actor boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. “It’s a non-issue. Please, don’t give these miscreants more publicity than they deserve,” she said about a fake wedding card going viral on social media.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 08:44 IST