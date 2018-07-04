Alia Bhatt says she can’t expect same amount of money invested in her film as Varun Dhawan’s

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt says that Varun Dhawan has a ‘wider reach’ than her, and thus she can’t expect the same amount of money invested in her film as Varun Dhawan’s.

In an interview with DNA, she said, “Investing money in a film is directly co-related to the people you are bringing to the theatre. I’m not delusional that the same number of viewers who go to watch Varun’s movies will come to see my work. He has a wider reach than me. That’s why I can’t expect that the same amount of money, which is invested in his solo-starrers, is invested in mine, too.”

She also said, “I’ll neither undervalue nor overvalue myself because there’s a certain arrogance that comes along with it.”

This statement has come at a time when the pay disparity debate is hotly discussed in Bollywood. Actors like Sonam Kapoor has been very vocal about equal pay structure for both genders.

It made heads turn when it was disclosed that Deepika Padukone was paid more than her co-actors Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in Padmaavat.

On the work front, Alia delivered a hit in Raazi. She was the solo lead of the film. Varun Dhawan is also riding high on the success of films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Judwaa 2 and October.