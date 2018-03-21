Amit Sadh: An actor like Akshay Kumar and a director like Reema Kagti help bring out the best in you

After getting a lot of praise for portraying an intense role in a web series earlier this year, actor Amit Sadh is now busy with his next film, Gold, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role. While the film is already making a lot of noise for its storyline — India winning its first Gold Medal in hockey as a free nation in the 1948 Summer Olympics — Amit admits that such good scripts give an actor the push to perform better.

“[Also], when you are collaborating with such amazing talent — actor Akshay Kumar and director Reema Kagti — it brings out the best in you. It’s like the company you keep. I feel fortunate that I am a part of such a film, which I believe, will stir a lot of patriotic emotions. There’s a little bit of everything in the film: love, partition, hockey, patriotism and entertainment,” says Amit, calling 2018 a “very exciting year” in his life.

Although there’s still some time for the film to hit the theatres (August 15), Amit feels glad that there’s a “strong buzz and excitement” around the film. “And credit for most of it goes to the subject line, the story and the fact that it’s a Reema Kagti film. Also, with Akshay sir leading the film, it’s like having a bunch of people who excel in their form of arts respectively, and their credibility definitely does create arousal in the viewers’ mind,” adds the actor, who was seen in the 2016 film Sultan, alongside actor Salman Khan.

For his role in the movie, Amit had to learn to play hockey, and he says that it required him to put in a lot of hard work to prepare. But what’s interesting is that he used to play hockey as a kid, and even his father played the sport.

Asked if that helped him to some extent, Amit states, “My dad was a champion and a very good hockey player. But, I was more into football. However, since I was so athletic and fit, I did play a few hockey games when I was really young. I got into some fights with hockey sticks, and I was banned from playing hockey (laughs). So, for the film, again I am very lucky that I got to play and learn a skill and a sport. We had some great coaches including Lobo sir, the ex-Australian coach Michael Nobbs and a lot of other people, who contributed to our training. So, in a way, I had to learn to play hockey from scratch.”

