Amit Sadh on working with Big B, Salman and Akshay: I’ve learned a lot about life from these amazing people

Actor Amit Sadh believes in taking one step at a time. After working with bigwigs like Salman Khan (Sultan, 2016), Amitabh Bachchan (Sarkar 3, 2017), he is now sharing screen space with another superstar, Akshay Kumar in Reema Kagti’s Gold.

While there’s still some time for the film to release, Amit, who can’t stop gushing about his co-star, says, “Akshay is a talented actor and an amazing human being. There’s so much to learn from him. Just being in his presence and company has brought a lot of change in me as an actor and a person. I look forward to work with him again ,” says Amit, who has worked in movies such as Kai Po Che (2013) and Guddu Rangeela (2015) and Running Shaadi (2017).

Asked if sharing screen space with such big names has helped him bag lucrative offers in Bollywood, Amit says that’s not the case. “I don’t know the outcome... whether [or not] I got more films but it has [always] been an experience, and I have learned a lot of lessons on life as well as how to conduct oneself as an actor.”

He adds, “For me, just watching these amazingly beautiful and diverse people has been a blessing.”

Unlike many who often give up on facing failures, Amit admits that he’s only learned to rise and shine again. “It feels bad when you don’t get validation, or success or the desired results, which you have in your mind for anything that you invest your energy, time and talent in,” says the actor, adding, “But I’ve have always also believed that to succeed spectacularly, you need to be willing to fail spectacularly. And I feel I have done a PhD and DPhill in failing. Hence, I have the right to succeed now. I just want to continue working hard, listen to my inner voice and do the basics — eat light, deep breathe, dance, love and walk.”

