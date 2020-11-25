e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan decks up in wedding finery as he shoots with wife Jaya and daughter Shweta, says ‘family at work’

Amitabh Bachchan decks up in wedding finery as he shoots with wife Jaya and daughter Shweta, says ‘family at work’

Amitabh Bachchan recently shot for a project with wife Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta and has shared several candid pictures from the same on social media.

bollywood Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 07:57 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amitabh Bachchan with Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Nanda at an ad shoot.
Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda recently came together for a shoot and pictures from the same show them dressed in ethnic wedding wear. Amitabh has shared several candid pictures from the shoot as they shot with all precautions amid coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing a picture of the trio on Instagram, the 78-year-old actor wrote, “Family at work.” He can be seen in a yellow kurta and a beige turban, smiling for the camera as he captures wife Jaya, who’s in a dark pink sari, and Shweta, in a beige sari. Both the ladies are seen wearing masks in between breaks.

Hindustantimes

The Bachchans underwent costume change for another scene in which Amitabh decked up in a white kurta-pyjama paired with a khaki jacket and a cap while Jaya changed to a green silk sari and gajra in her hair and Shweta switched to a cream salwar-suit.

The Bachchans unite for a project.
Jaya Bachchan in conversation with Shweta.
The senior actor wrote about the eventful day on his blog later. Sharing more pictures, he wrote, “..the family works together .. and there is a sense of togetherness and camaraderie .. and sharing and suggesting and .. well just being there ..” One of the behind-the-scene pictures shows the three of them being busy on their respective cellphones as they take a break.

The Bachchans take a break during a shoot.
Also read: Pooja Bedi remembers a time when jokes were not offensive, feels political correctness has made everyone ‘intolerant’

Amitabh Bachchan takes a moment for himself.
He also shared a solo picture of himself in which he could be seen lost in thought. Talking about what he was thinking about, he wrote, “… in the thoughts of those .. that suffer from pain and loss .. .. but work goes on and in the interim .. there is still uniformity .. .. this is the calling of the next .. the privatisation of the singular form in the entity of the smart ... we are such in different shape and forms .. and that be our entity .. good night .. and prayers for the loss of one , so dear ..”

Meanwhile, Amitabh is seen as host on quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. He had resumed shoot just a few days after recovering from Covid-19 and went to shoot for up to 17 hours a day.

