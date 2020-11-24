e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Pooja Bedi remembers a time when jokes were not offensive, feels political correctness has made everyone ‘intolerant’

Pooja Bedi remembers a time when jokes were not offensive, feels political correctness has made everyone ‘intolerant’

Pooja Bedi feels that in the age of political correctness, everyone has become too ‘intolerant’ and ‘overly sensitive’ to even take a joke as a joke.

bollywood Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 21:31 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pooja Bedi tweeted about being too woke to joke.
Pooja Bedi tweeted about being too woke to joke.
         

As political correctness is forcing people to think twice before making a joke and delicately tip-toe around sensitive subjects, Pooja Bedi reminded everyone of a time when a joke was just that. She said that the need to be politically correct has made everyone ‘intolerant’ and ‘overly sensitive’ to every little thing.

Pooja shared a quote which read, “It’s called a joke. We used to tell them before people became offended by everything.” In the accompanying tweet, she wrote, “Sigh!!!! How many of you feel that ‘political correctness’ is turning us into an intolerant, stiff, overly sensitive bunch of people who are easily offended by every little thing???”

 

Recently, Pooja defended Milind Soman over his nude beach photo and said that there was ‘absolutely nothing obscene’ about it. She took to Twitter to juxtapose the picture of him with those of naked Naga sadhus and said that ‘smearing ash’ cannot make nudity acceptable.

“Absolutely nothing obscene about @milindrunning aesthetic pic. The obscenity lies in the minds of a viewer imagining more! His crime is being good looking,famous & setting bench marks! If nudity is a crime all naga babas should be arrested. Smearing ash can’t make it acceptable!,” she tweeted.

Also read | Masaba Gupta on facing racism: ‘Boys made fun of my shorts size, said they must be black from my skin’

Pooja, who made her Bollywood debut with Vishkanya in 1991, has acted in a number of films including Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and Lootere. She was also a part of several reality shows including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Nach Baliye, Bigg Boss and Maa Exchange.

Recently, Pooja was seen in the Netflix series Masaba Masaba as a therapist. She also starred in the Zee5 original film Comedy Couple, which also featured Saqib Saleem and Shweta Basu Prasad. She had been sharing behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the sets of the film and described her character as an ‘artsy’ single mother in her posts.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Heavy rains lash Chennai as Tamil Nadu braces for Cyclone Nivar tomorrow
Heavy rains lash Chennai as Tamil Nadu braces for Cyclone Nivar tomorrow
India’s ban on 43 Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
India’s ban on 43 Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
SC notice to Centre to fix uniform rate for RT-PCR test after petitioner alleges loot
SC notice to Centre to fix uniform rate for RT-PCR test after petitioner alleges loot
UP govt brings ordinance against unlawful religious conversions
UP govt brings ordinance against unlawful religious conversions
Worried about catching Covid-19 from using cash? Chances are low, study finds
Worried about catching Covid-19 from using cash? Chances are low, study finds
Pakistan to bring all intelligence agencies under ISI control
Pakistan to bring all intelligence agencies under ISI control
Watch: BSF officer enters tunnel used by Jaish terrorists; nails Pakistan role
Watch: BSF officer enters tunnel used by Jaish terrorists; nails Pakistan role
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In