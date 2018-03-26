Amitabh Bachchan helps a homeless, differently abled boy: ‘It was joy to witness the joy on his face’

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan recently met a young boy with speech and mobility disability and helped him. The actor revealed details about the meeting at his house on his blog late Sunday night. Amitabh, who has just completed the Jodhpur schedule of Thugs of Hindostan, is currently in Mumbai.

During the regular Sunday meeting he holds for fans, Amitabh met a physically challenged young boy and was impressed with his determined poise.

Sharing details of the meeting, Amitabh wrote on his blog, “Sundays are special .. and today was even more so ..I contributed towards a just cause .. a visitor at the gates in the evening among the crowds .. a differently challenged young boy .. I asked him to be brought in, he was without speech and mobility but a determined poise of one that had refused to give up. It was joy to witness the joy on his face. I asked him what he needed, he tugged at his shirt... clothes. I gave him a bundle of my own. He extended his delicate hand, rough and strong, because that is what he uses to move about, and I arranged fro him to be dropped home. My people did so and reported he was homeless and lived on the pavement out side a high rise in the suburbs,” said the actor, adding that it is important for people to count their blessings.

Filled with gratitude after his meetings with fans who stand outside his home, Jalsa, in Mumbai every Sunday to get a glimpse of him, Big B posted his thoughts on his blog. “What brings them here each Sunday is a mystery and a cause for mistaken identity... Surely they must mistake for another... surely... But no they come ...standing and waiting for hours before, just so they can wave at me and hope for a reciprocal gesture... That is all... Mostly the operation is valid and over within those minor minutes... and then back to the grind,” he wrote.

“Tearing oneself away from the formalities of celebrity is a task... I do not believe in it and never shall... others may wish to contribute and celebrate the tenure and so called ‘contribution’ to cinema from me. But that shall never happen. It shall remain a closed chapter ... not to be opened ever,” Amitabh further said in the blog.

Read the entire blog here

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is awaiting the release of Umesh Shukla’s 102 Not Out that also stars Rishi Kapoor and is slated to hit theatres on May 4.

(With IANS inputs)

