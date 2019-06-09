Amitabh Bachchan pens an emotional blog after secretary Sheetal Jain’s death: ‘There is a vacuum now in my working office’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has written an emotional note, a day after his long-time secretary and producer Sheetal Jain died in Mumbai. The actor praised Sheetal for his hard work and “gentle manner”.

Taking to his blog late Saturday, Amitabh wrote, “He carried the burden of my work for almost 40 years .. gentle, diligent, humble and the picture of sincerity and honesty .. today I carried him to his last journey ..Sheetal Jain my Manager, Secretary through thick and thin , passed away this morning after a short but severe battle in Hospital .. and flashes of his association through these 40 years , as a member of the family swept by .. His dedication and devotion to his work .. his gentle manner, won him many admirers and those that came in contact with him through all those years.”

Amitabh also shared pictures where he is seen carrying the last remains of Sheetal as he proceeds for the last rites. Abhishek is also seen accompanying his father in the pictures.

He further elaborated on the late producer’s nature and wrote, “He was emotional to the core and would never tolerate any untoward issue concerning the family .. never did he ever give impression to the world outside of his standing as he worked for me .. he planned and sorted my schedules, films and important meetings with Producers .. it was him that we asked to represent us when it was not possible for the family to attend an occasion.”

“A simple man .. and his gratitude for any favour that we did for him was supreme .. They do not make people like him any more .. there is a vacuum now in my working office and in our functioning,” Amitabh signed off on an emotional note.

Amitabh attended Sheetal’s funeral on Saturday at Vile Parle crematorium in Mumbai. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai also accompanied the senior actor.

Amitabh Bachchan along with his daughter-in-law Aishwarya arrives at the funeral of his longtime secretary and film producer Sheetal Jain. ( IANS )

Amitabh Bachchan along with his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. ( IANS )

Apart from being his secretary, Sheetal had also produced Amitabh’s 1998 hit, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which was the second highest grosser of the year. Directed by David Dhawan, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starred Govinda and Amitabh in double roles and also featured Madhuri Dixit and Raveena Tandon.

