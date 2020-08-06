Amitabh Bachchan pens poem on trolls, this time not with tears of weakness, but with ‘mirthful laughter’

bollywood

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, for the second day in a row, wrote about the trolls that he seems to have been affected by. The actor shared a poem about the true nature of those who spread negativity about others.

“Yesterday did I shed tears over my weakness; today my spell of mirthful laughter sheds bountiful tears,” he wrote, perhaps making a reference to his previous post, in which he’d shut down a troll who’d questioned his charitable efforts.

In his poem, he wrote:

there are some that are in habituate to talk

there are some that take the talk out of the talk;

they that talk have but no habituate with the issue

they take the talk out of the talk , because they have no name on any issue;

axed in hand they set out to cut the renowned respected icon

it is but ludicrous laughable, when they axe the very branch they sit on!!

On Wednesday, the actor responded to a comment on his Facebook post, in which a person had asked him why he doesn’t donate his ‘extra wealth’ to the needy. Amitabh proceeded to list his charitable efforts, while stressing that publicising it had driven him to tears. The actor wrote in his blog, “I weep as I put this out .. because somewhere today this lady has destroyed by belief and stand that I shall NOT talk of my charity .. only DO it .. it needs to be done not talked of ..”

In recent weeks, the actor has been responding to several trolls. He recently responded to a woman on Facebook who accused him of “advertising” for the hospital where he was admitted for Covid-19 treatment and said that she had “totally lost respect” for him. He also hit back at a person who suggested that he had paid for an Amul advertisement that featured him.

The actor has moved back home and is in self-quarantine after testing negative for the coronavirus. His son, Abhishek Bachchan, remains in hospital as he is still Covid-19 positive. Abhishek recently provided an update for fans, and said that prospects of him being discharged remain slim, even after 26 days in hospital.

