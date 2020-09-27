e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan posts pic with Shweta Bachchan Nanda on Daughter’s Day

Amitabh Bachchan posts pic with Shweta Bachchan Nanda on Daughter’s Day

Actor Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday took to Instagram to post a picture with his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda to wish everybody on Daughter’s Day. Amitabh, who had been diagnosed with Covid-19 in August and recovered, has been shooting for the Kaun Banega Crorepati 12.

bollywood Updated: Sep 27, 2020 10:07 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amitabh Bachchan posted a warm picture with daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda.
Actor Amitabh Bachchan has posted a warm picture with daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda on the occasion of Daughter’s Day on Sunday. He also wished all his fans on the occasion.

Sharing the picture, he wrote: “Happy daughter’s Day.” The pictures of the father and daughter are from the recent past; and one of them shows Shweta planting a kiss on her father’s cheek.

 
Happy daughter’s Day ..🙏♥️🌹

Amitabh, who had tested positive to Covid-19 in August, recovered from the disease and is back to shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati for its latest season. He has been sharing posts and pictures from the shoot and it shows how excited he has been returning, to the sets.

Sharing a picture, he had written: “This is post pack up shot by Avik Gowariker... a branded moment with the entire fraternity ..always innovative and dynamic in his lens lighting and subject comfort.” Earlier, he had shared a picture of himself in protective gear and had written: “... be safe .. and be in protection ..”

Amitabh had taken ill in August this year but in May he had done few shoots for KBC 12 amid lockdown and was criticised for it, particularly on what it would do to social distancing norms. Taking to his blog and defending himself, he had written: “So yes I worked .. got a problem with that .. keep it to yourself then .. damned if you pour it out here in this locked in condition .. sufficient precaution as much that could be taken was taken .. and what had been scheduled for 2 days, was completed in one day .. starting 6pm .. ending a short while NOW !!”

To many senior actors, Amitabh’s fight against to the dreaded disease has been inspiring. In a recent interview to Hindustan Times, Gajraj Rao had said: “These precautions assure you that even if you have stepped out, you are in a safe environment. Indeed, there is fear all over but in such a case, Amitabh Bachchan motivates me a lot. He tested positive for Covid-19, fought it, came back and is now busy shooting. The courage and determination he has, he inspires me a lot. Precaution must be foremost; we are also taking a lot of precautions in whatever we have been doing.”

