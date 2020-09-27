e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Gajraj Rao draws inspiration from Amitabh Bachchan during Covid-19 pandemic: ‘He fought it, came back and is now busy shooting’

Gajraj Rao draws inspiration from Amitabh Bachchan during Covid-19 pandemic: ‘He fought it, came back and is now busy shooting’

Gajraj Rao just saw the release of his comedy show, PariWar. He will next be seen in Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan, where he will be uniting with Badhaai Ho director Amit Sharma.

bollywood Updated: Sep 27, 2020 07:24 IST
Ruchi Kaushal
Ruchi Kaushal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Gajraj Rao in a still from PariWar.
Gajraj Rao in a still from PariWar.
         

Gajraj Rao is back with an all new comedy show, PariWar. The actor, who is known for his notable performances in Badhaai Ho and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, plays the patriarch of a family in PariWar who is yet to make up his mind about passing on the rights of his property to his kids.

Unlike his recent outings in films, Gajraj is seen in a peculiar look in the new show. He sports a wig which adds to his character. “A film or a show is the vision of a director, so my aim is to step mould myself into that character,” he says.

Watch: Gajraj Rao on his fondness for memes, new show PariWar

Like the entire fraternity, the 50-year-old also kept indoors during the coronavirus pandemic before he recently stepped out for a few shoots. The actor accepts it’s a fearful situation to be out amid such times but says taking all precautions is the only way out. “These precautions assure you that even if you have stepped out, you are in a safe environment. Indeed, there is fear all over but in such a case, Amitabh Bachchan motivates me a lot. He tested positive for Covid-19, fought it, came back and is now busy shooting. The courage and determination he has, he inspires me a lot. Precaution must be foremost; we are also taking a lot of precautions in whatever we have been doing.”

 

Gajraj also boasts of a huge fan following on social media and his Instagram account is especially popular for funny memes. The actor regularly shares the funniest memes, mostly made on characters he has played onscreen, on Instagram. He recently shared a hilarious Badhaai Ho meme where his character was replaced by Saif Ali Khan, who is all set to welcome his fourth child. “The Saif video was so much fun. Talking about the subject of memes, he says, “Until and unless you are not humiliating or abusing anyone, it’s okay to have some fun.”

Also read: Ananya Panday wishes father Chunky Panday on his birthday, posts a throwback video from her childhood. Watch

Gajraj will take a break from his consecutive comic roles to play an antagonist in Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan. “I have an interesting role in the film. Amit Sharma, who directed Badhaai Ho, is directing Maidaan as well. The story is set in 1950s and 60s. I play a negative character, Roy Chaudhary.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
10th al Qaeda operative, part of group planning to trigger attacks in India, arrested
10th al Qaeda operative, part of group planning to trigger attacks in India, arrested
Covid-19 deaths near 1 million globally
Covid-19 deaths near 1 million globally
‘All must unite against Centre’, says SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal
‘All must unite against Centre’, says SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal
PM Modi to address 69th episode of Mann Ki Baat programme
PM Modi to address 69th episode of Mann Ki Baat programme
Amit Shah to inaugurate ‘Destination North East-2020’ event today
Amit Shah to inaugurate ‘Destination North East-2020’ event today
Donald Trump picks conservative Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court
Donald Trump picks conservative Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court
Stopping a Covid-19 generation of stunted children essential
Stopping a Covid-19 generation of stunted children essential
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In