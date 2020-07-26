Amitabh Bachchan says he misses father Harivansh Rai Bachchan in the ‘loneliness’ of Covid-19 ward, shares video

bollywood

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is missing his father, the late poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, as he undergoes treatment for Covid-19 at the Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital in Mumbai. He took to Twitter to share a throwback video of himself flipping through a book of poems, with a voiceover of the poem ‘Hai Andheri Raat Par Diva Jalana Kab Mana Hai’ in the background, followed by a musical rendition of it.

Sharing the video, Amitabh wrote on Twitter, “T 3606 - Babuji ki kavita ke kuch pal. Woh isi tarah gaya karte the kavi sammelan mein. Hospital ke akelepan mein unki bohot yaad aati hai, aur unhi ke shabdon se apni sooni raaton ko aabad karta hoon (Some moments of my father’s poem. He used to sing just like this at gatherings of poets. I miss him dearly during my loneliness in the hospital, and I use his words to fill my empty nights).”

T 3606 - बाबूजी की कविता के कुछ पल । वो इसी तरह गया करते थे कवि सम्मेलनों में । अस्पताल के अकेले पन में उनकी बहुत याद आती है, और उन्हीं के शब्दों से अपनी सूनी रातों को आबाद करता हूँ । pic.twitter.com/2oLsl5TCUc — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 26, 2020

Amitabh and his son, Abhishek Bachchan, have been hospitalised for over two weeks after testing positive for Covid-19 on July 11. His daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya, who were initially under home quarantine after testing positive for the virus, were moved to the hospital a few days later after developing mild symptoms.

Just a few days ago, reports were doing the rounds that Amitabh has tested negative for Covid-19. However, he took to Twitter to deny the news, calling it ‘incorrect’ and ‘irresponsible’ reporting. He wrote in a tweet while tagging the news report, “.. this news is incorrect , irresponsible , fake and an incorrigible LIE !!.”

Amitabh has been sharing regular updates on his social media accounts and blog. In his most recent blog post, he wrote that he sings at night in the hospital. “In the darkness of the night and the shiver of the cold room , I sing .. eyes shut in attempted sleep .. there is no one about or around .. and the freedom to be able to do that will extend I know if in the Will of the Almighty there is release,” he wrote.

