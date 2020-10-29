e-paper
Amyra Dastur on OTT boom: Good to see people care about genuine content now and not chase numbers

Actor Amyra Dastur says OTT has seen a major spike in the recent times and they’re buying the best movies as well as best original content.

bollywood Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 15:46 IST
Hindustan Times
Actor Amyra Dastur has starred in web film Rajma Chawal ( 2018) and web series The Trip season 2.
The OTT platforms are the new age mode of entertainment, and it’s not just viewers, even the actors are lapping it up. And why not! After all, the digital medium has provided a plethora of opportunities to actors which wasn’t really happening earlier, feels Amyra Dastur.

The actor, who has starred in web film Rajma Chawal ( 2018) and web series The Trip season 2, says, “OTT has seen a major spike and they’re buying the best movies. Their original content is also going big. All the platforms have a big roster for the coming year. The pandemic has made OTT a reality of today’s life.”

Further lauding these platforms for bringing in uniformity in the entertainment business and equality, Dastur says now it’s all about word of mouth. 

“It’s now about whether people like it or not. It’s actually good to see that now people care about genuine content and not chase numbers. Who stars in it, who produced it, who backed it, all this doesn’t matter anymore,” she adds.

The 27-year-old also has a couple of web series in pipeline that are yet to release, including Tandav and Dongri to Dubai.

“I’m getting a lot more offers and really amazing projects, thanks to OTT. I want to announce them all, but can’t do it because some of the other news dies down because I feel that everybody is just consumed with random stuff and weird conspiracy theories around Sushant’s (Sushant Singh Rajput) death. It’s an odd time for all of us,” she says.

While theatres are slowly starting to operate in the country, many wonder if the craze of OTT will fade away. The actors feels otherwise.

“OTT is the new big thing and even with theatres open, nobody is sure if the people are going to go to theatres. We don’t know if the whole concept of the big Fridays, first day, first show will be back. People may be scared to go to cinemas and rightfully so. Even box office number is going to be difficult to predict now,” she concludes.

