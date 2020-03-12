Angrezi Medium’s Bollywood review is in: Watch Irrfan Khan film with your parents and kids, say Kriti Sanon, Rakul Preet

bollywood

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 14:18 IST

Irrfan Khan’s next film, Angrezi Medium, has already been crowned a winner by his Bollywood colleagues. The film is up for release on Friday, and the select few who attended the Mumbai screening on Wednesday had only nice things to say about the film.

Actor Kriti Sanon tweeted her praise for the film, writing, “#AngreziMedium is such a heartwarming beautiful film! Makes you laugh out loud, gets u teary eyed & puts a smile on your face!You’d wanna go back home & hug your parents/kids! #Homi you are amazing! Superb performances! @irrfank sir you are mindblowing#Fan congratulations to the entire team! @radhikamadan01 you were so honest and real! @MaddockFilms #Kareena #DeepakDobrial Fab as always.”

Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap wrote, “#AngreziMedium is a sweet heart warming film with such an amazing cast! @radhikamadan01 you were so honest and endearing @irrfank #DeepakDobriyal #pankajtripathi such a treat to watch your performances! Congratulations to the entire cast and team.” Actor Rakul Preet Singh also tweeted about the film. “#AngreziMedium is all heart. it is such a beautiful film with heartwarming performances @irrfank you r a blessing for the indian film industry sir @radhikamadan01 is fantastic.every actor in the film is outstanding. make sure you watch this movie with your parents and kids,” she wrote.

Actor Boman Irani tweeted, “What a delight is #AngreziMedium . Drummed our hearts with every emotional beat, and rattled our sides with every comedic one. Back breaking bow to the entire team. Will give you a coronavirus defying hug to all of you soon. Homi you held your cast and audience close to your heart every inch of the way. #DeepakDobriyal #RadhikaMadan @kikusharda #DinooVijan , the writing team (Bhavesh Mandalia,Gaurav Shukla,VinayChhawal,Sara Bodinar) and the entire crew a and brother @irrfank what can I say? Nothing medium about your performance. Simply beautiful, so much to learn, so much to love.”

Angrezi Medium is a follow up to Saket Chaudhary’s 2017 film Hindi Medium which also starred Irrfan Khan but with Saba Qamar. This time, he plays Radhika Madan’s father who is trying his best to fund her London education. They are joined by a star cast of Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal and Kareena Kapoor.

Kareena has said that an opportunity to work with Irrfan was one of the prominent reasons to work in Angrezi Medium. “I am very excited for the film because I am working with Irrfan. I got the opportunity to work with a brilliant actor like Irrfan and that, for me, is the greatest honour. And that’s the reason I did this film also. So I am super excited for the release,” Kareena said.

Angrezi Medium is directed by Homi Adajania and is scheduled to release on March 13.

