Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon dance to Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor’s Holi song Balam Pichkari. Watch viral video

bollywood

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 11:00 IST

A viral video of actors Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon has emerged online and it shows them dancing with great enthusiasm. They are dancing to Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor’s Balam Pichkari, a song from the film Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani.

In the clip, Kriti and Kartik dance in the company of two others. While Kriti is smartly turned out in a glittery top and short skirt, Kartik is in a white T-shirt and jeans combo. Kartik and Kriti are seen dancing with their respective partners at the beginning of the video. As the song progresses, all four come together to do the signature steps of the Deepika-Ranbir song.

Kriti and Kartik starred in last year’s hit film, Luka Chuppi. Kartik is now busy with Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Posters from the sequel were shared last year and Kartik was seen outfits similar to those worn by Akshay Kumar in the 2007 original. He also has Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and newcomer Lakshya. Kriti, meanwhile, has just finished shooting for her film, Mimi, which deals with surrogacy. Kriti had reportedly put o weight for the role.

Also read: Milind Soman remembers his days at RSS shakha, says he’s ‘baffled’ by communal connotations

For Holi, Kartik had shared a throwback picture from his college days. He wrote: “Bura na mano, holi hai #HostelKiHoli Always been a shy guy Aur yahan Anees sir khelne hi nahi de rahe #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 #Shoot #HappyHoli.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more